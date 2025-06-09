Twice to launch 'This is for' world tour with Korea concerts in July

KARD to release eighth EP 'Drift' in July

EXO’s D.O. to release first full-length solo album 'Bliss' on July 7

Hearts2Hearts to release new single 'Style' on June 18

2PM’s Jang Woo-young to release first solo track in eight years

Related Stories

Twice to drop Japanese single 'Kura Kura' on May 12

Girl group Twice to drop new single on Dec. 18

Music video for Twice’s 'What is Love' surpasses 600 million views

Twice to release 4th full-length album in July

14 countries, 51 concerts, 1.5 million fans: Twice concludes record-breaking 'Ready to Be' world tour