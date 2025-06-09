Twice to launch 'This is for' world tour with Korea concerts in July
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:45
Girl group Twice will begin its new "This is for" world tour with two concerts in Korea in July, followed by stops in major cities around Asia, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
"This is for" will begin with two concerts at the Incheon Inspire Arena on July 19 and 20. Twice will then perform in Osaka at the Kyocera Dome on July 26 and 27, the Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Aichi on Aug. 23 and 24, the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Aug. 30 and 31, and the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 16 and 17.
Following will be performances at the Venetian Arena in Macau on Sept. 27 and 28, the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Oct. 4, the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 11 and 12, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Nov. 1 and 2, the Rod Laver Arena on Nov. 8 and 9 in Melbourne, the Kaohsiung National Stadium on Nov. 22, the Kai Tak Stadium on Dec. 6 in Hong Kong and the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Dec. 13 and 14.
"More shows will be revealed soon," JYP Entertainment said.
All of the shows will have the stage set in a circular shape so as to utilize all 360 degrees of the venue, according to the agency.
The new tour comes a year after Twice met with some 1.5 million people around the world through its "Ready to Be" tour, through which the band put on 51 performances in 27 regions around the world.
Twice will release its fourth full-length album "This is for" on July 11 ahead of the tour. The band is also set to headline the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on Aug. 2.
