'We Are Back': HYBE marks BTS return with decorations at headquarters
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 14:32 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 19:54
- KIM JU-YEON
All seven BTS members will come together as a complete unit this month for one of K-pop’s most awaited reunions, with the boy band also celebrating the 12th anniversary of its debut on Friday.
BTS’s agency Bighit Music is commemorating the occasion by wrapping HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, with BTS and its fan base's official logos and the slogan “We Are Back.”
The decorations on HYBE’s offices were unveiled Monday and will remain through June 29 as part of BTS Festa, the company’s annual celebrations for the boy band’s debut, according to Bighit Music. BTS celebrates its 12th year as a group since its debut on June 13, 2013.
This year’s occasion has been made more special in that all seven members will soon be returning from their mandatory military service.
Members RM and V will complete their service on Tuesday, while Jimin and Jungkook will finish theirs the next day. Suga will complete his on June 21. Members Jin and J-Hope have been active as solo units since being discharged in 2024.
This year’s BTS Festa — comprising exhibitions of the band’s awards, the members’ voice messages and a light show — will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Friday and Saturday. A photo zone will be set up at nearby Ilsan Lake Park, while some local city government offices will hang up banners to celebrate.
HYBE’s Yongsan offices had been decorated with the slogans “BTS Presents Everywhere” and “Army Forever BTS Forever” in 2023 and 2024, respectively, as part of BTS Festa.
