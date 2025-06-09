Korean musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' wins three Tony Awards
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:36 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 10:16
- YOON SO-YEON
Korean original musical "Maybe Happy Ending" won three awards at the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, becoming the second Korean-produced musical to be honored at the prestigious ceremony.
"Maybe Happy Ending" won Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre. Dane Laffrey and George Reeve also won Best Scenic Design of a Musical for their work on the production.
This marks the first time a Korean musical has won a Tony since "The Great Gatsby," for which designer Linda Cho won Best Costume Design of a Musical.
Created by writer Park Cheon-hue and composer Will Aronson, "Maybe Happy Ending" is an original Korean production that premiered in 2016. Set in the future, it follows the story of Oliver and Claire, two helper robots who fall in love.
The show is fast writing a new chapter for the Korean musical scene. It recently won six awards at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, the most wins of any single production this year.
"Maybe Happy Ending" opened on Broadway last November at the Belasco Theatre in New York City. Following strong ticket sales and positive reviews, its run was recently extended through Jan. 17 of next year.
