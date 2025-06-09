‘Squid Game’ cast and director to host fan showcase ahead of final season
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 11:57
- KIM JU-YEON
The director and cast of the third and final season of Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-) will reflect on the series and its global rise to fame during a livestreamed fan event on Monday night, ahead of the season’s premiere later this month.
Titled “Fan Showcase: Squid Game Memorial,” the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on Netflix’s official YouTube channel.
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and cast members — including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Wi Ha-joon and Park Gyu-young — will take part in the showcase, held at Seoul Dragon City, a hotel located in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
The event will open with a marching band performance by actors dressed as the show’s iconic pink guards. Cast members will then greet fans and pose for photos on the “welcome carpet” — pink, not red — before entering the event hall.
The showcase will feature cast discussions and photo sessions, hosted by TV personalities Park Kyung-lim and Kwanghee, Yim's bandmate of K-pop group ZE:A.
The third season of “Squid Game” is set for release on June 27 and will conclude the story of protagonist Seong Ki-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, along with the remaining participants in the deadly survival game.
