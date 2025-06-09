Korean stars cast their ballots and share voting moments online

'Mercy For None' promises Korean-style noir action to Netflix viewers

‘Squid Game’ cast and director to host fan showcase ahead of final season

Related Stories

'Squid Game' director comes to defense of T.O.P.'s character after negative reviews

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

Players stand ready for what comes next in new poster for 'Squid Game' season 3

Lee Joo-sil, 'Squid Game' actor, dies at 81

'Squid Game' director touts more tension in season two, with new rule unveiled