Korean Marines take part in multinational exercise in Philippines

Korea's Marine Corps participated in an annual multinational exercise in the Philippines as part of efforts to enhance operational capabilities with forces from other nations, officials said Monday.The two-week Kamandag exercise, jointly led by the Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps, took place through Friday, joined by troops from Korea and Japan, as well as personnel from nine other observer countries.Korean Marines took part in various training sessions, including urban warfare and reconnaissance operations. They also offered maintenance support for the Philippine Marine Corps' KAAV amphibious assault vehicles purchased from Korea.Korea's Marine Corps has joined the exercise every year since 2022. It plans to join more overseas drills this year, including Talisman Sabre in Australia and Super Garuda Shield in Indonesia.