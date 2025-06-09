Czech nuclear plant deal rooted in 'shared values, trust': Envoy

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Tell us about the buildup to the nuclear deal.

When I arrived here in September 2023, the tender was already ongoing. The government later decided to expand it from one to two reactors. We had two companies to choose between: the French EDF and the Korean KHNP.



Every aspect, if you compare, KHNP was better — more reliable, better on budget and time. Politics were kept out of the decision.



Our energy policy requires us to replace coal with renewables and nuclear energy.



The contract is long-term; the first reactor is expected in 2036 and the other in 2038. It's about delivery, trust and shared values.

Now that the Dukovany nuclear deal has been signed, in what areas do you see Korea and Czechia cooperating more actively?

Korean companies have a real chance to lead in the European market. Czechia can serve as a natural gateway, especially in strategic fields like EV batteries, defense, mobility and quantum technologies.



Europe plans to ban combustion engine vehicles by 2035, and battery storage will be crucial to support renewables like solar and wind. Companies like LG already have a strong presence, and there’s a clear demand for their technology. Many European industries prefer working with Korean partners who meet or exceed EU standards.



I see this next phase of Czech–Korean relations as a real opportunity. It’s not only about energy or nuclear cooperation. I believe we’ll see increased engagement across various fields — economic partnerships and academic exchange. We are more relaxed than Koreans as a society.

Do you expect energy policy changes in Korea's new administration?

Energy policy is long-term. There may be adjustments, but the basic needs for cheap and reliable energy remain the same. Nuclear and renewables don't compete with each other.

What about claims of budget dumping?

We definitely were looking at the budget as well — if it's reliable, if it's viable or not. Czechia is not asking for any credit, it's all financed by our own budget.



Comparing with Barakah, Korea made a very sound offer. They will not only be able to build it on that money, but they can even make a reasonable profit. It's a possibility for Korea to gain experience in the European market, so even that experience is very valuable.

Has the nuclear fuel-sharing agreement between Korea and the United States that was reached in January helped?

Definitely. The agreement eliminated potential U.S. export control issues and solidified Korea-U.S. cooperation in the nuclear sector. I foresee a trilateral alliance forming between Korea, the United States and Czechia.

Korea was designated as a “sensitive country” by the U.S. Department of Energy. Was there any impact?

No. These were administrative decisions during the final days of the Biden administration. The new U.S. government seems to be reassessing them. The cooperation between Korea and the United States in this sector is strong.

This marks 35 years of diplomatic ties and 10 years of strategic partnership.

Yes, we established relations with the Republic of Korea in 1990, following the Velvet Revolution and the fall of the communist regime.



Initially, trade was negligible, but now Korea is our third-largest Asian trading partner after China and Japan. Korean exports to Czechia are high, but since KHNP was chosen as the preferred bidder, Czech exports to Korea have surged nearly 20 percent in just the last three months.



Tourism and people-to-people ties have also rebounded. In 2024, over 270,000 Koreans visited Czechia, while about 50,000 Czechs visited or transited through Korea. Flights between the two countries have returned to seven per week, operated by Korean Air and Asiana. There’s also academic and cultural exchange.



Both countries are industrial, export-oriented economies with shared strengths in automotive, engineering and nuclear sectors.

There was a first visit by a delegation on space from Czechia that recently visited Korea. Is there any science or space cooperation?

We are a small country but we have a long tradition in space; we were the third country to send a man to space.



There are growing opportunities in nuclear, defense, EV batteries, quantum technologies and now even in space.

The impeachment ruling and fears of martial law were a tense moment in Korea.

On the day before the court’s decision, there were concerns among EU ambassadors and me about possible violence. Not just because of Korea, but in Europe or elsewhere when there’s political tension, people can act emotionally.



In fact, we have a group chat of about 20 to 35 EU ambassadors, and the day before the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling, there was a flurry of messages advising to avoid going to the office and to take precautions as many of our embassies are in the center of Seoul. There was even talk of the possibility of martial law being declared.



But the court's decision was unanimous and the public accepted it peacefully. That’s democracy in action — a testament to how far Korean democracy has come.

What is the status of the Czech Embassy in Pyongyang?

It was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and remains closed. We still have the North Korean Embassy in Prague.

How did you get to know this restaurant, and why is it your top pick?

The restaurant has a short history. They opened after I arrived in Seoul. I discovered it through Facebook where someone was looking for Czech restaurants.



We are actually a nation of three different cultures — Bohemia, Czech Silesia and Moravia — and this one is a very unique restaurant because it offers both Moravian wines, Czech beer and traditional food. There are also some antique furnishings and artifacts from our culture.



My wife and I come here often. It's a lovely place where you can slow down, enjoy a glass of wine and a hearty meal.

What Czech dish would you recommend to Koreans?

My favorite is Wiener schnitzel, a schnitzel with potato salad, and it is another Czech signature dish. The Czech version is usually made from pork, but it can be made with chicken too.



Czech cuisine often starts with soup, like a nice chicken soup, followed by a main dish and a dessert — typically apple strudel. It’s very Central European. Our food is a bit heavier because of the climate, but modern Czech cuisine is evolving and even includes more fish now.

You said you're a beer person. What’s your favorite Czech beer?

Pilsner. I think it's the most characteristic beer of Czech culture. Unfortunately, we are the highest per capita beer consumption rates in the world. Because Czech beer has low acidity, you can drink it and it doesn’t fill you up.

What is your favorite Korean food?

I love Korean BBQ and bibimbap. Whether beef or pork, the style of eating with many side dishes is great. But I do gain weight from it. Your dinners are long and exquisite.