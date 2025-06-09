Opportunities, challenges abound as President Lee makes diplomatic debut at G7 summit

China flashpoint emerges in Korea-U.S. ties ahead of pivotal trade talks

Lee, Ishiba stress trilateral cooperation with the U.S. in first phone call

Ireland wants to beef up exports to Korea with its 'unique' cattle

Related Stories

U.S. ranchers want Trump to remove Korea's age restriction on beef imports

Exports drop for the first time in nearly two years

Korean exports record 13.7% on-year increase in first 10 days of April

Korea to boost food exports to $15 billion by 2027

Industry Ministry to inject $59.7B to boost exports