Lee, Ishiba stress trilateral cooperation with the U.S. in first phone call
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:46
President Lee Jae-myung held his first phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday and agreed to enhance efforts to address various geopolitical challenges within the framework of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, according to Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office.
“In today’s strategic environment, the importance of Korea-Japan relations is growing,” Lee said during the call. “I hope Korea and Japan can seek ways to respond together to future challenges and achieve mutual prosperity from the perspective of our shared national interests.”
He also expressed appreciation for Ishiba’s earlier congratulatory message on his election. On June 4, Ishiba had said he respected the choice of the Korean people and congratulated Lee on his victory and inauguration.
The leaders took note of the ongoing active exchanges between the peoples of the two countries, especially significant as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan. They also agreed to further strengthen communication between their respective governments and assessed the progress of trilateral cooperation with the United States.
They shared plans to meet in person in the future for in-depth discussions on the direction of Korea-Japan relations, Kang said.
With Lee scheduled to attend the G7 summit set to open in Canada on June 15, there is a possibility the two could meet on the sidelines of the event.
The Japanese prime minister’s office also reported on the call, noting that Ishiba expressed an intention to closely cooperate with Korea on North Korea–related issues, including the abduction of Japanese nationals. This detail was not included in the briefing by Kang. Japan maintains that 17 of its citizens were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, and the issue remains a major point of diplomatic tension between Tokyo and Pyongyang.
When asked whether historical disputes between the two countries were discussed, a senior official from the presidential office said, “As this was their first conversation aimed at building a close relationship, the focus was on discussing the overall direction of developing Korea-Japan relations.”
The phone call began at noon and lasted approximately 25 minutes. It was Lee’s second summit-level conversation following his call with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 6. The identity of the second leader Lee would speak with had drawn attention. Former President Moon Jae-in’s second call was with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while former President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke second with then–Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A ruling party official said that prioritizing Japan aligns with Washington’s emphasis on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.
With the call, Lee has taken his first step in diplomacy with Japan. He has previously outlined a two-track approach toward Tokyo — responding firmly on historical issues while engaging pragmatically on economic and security cooperation.
After the call, Lee wrote on social media, “This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan relations and the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation. It is a meaningful year in which we must build a future-oriented Korea-Japan relationship that meets the demands of a new era.”
