Gyeonggi gov't to open 1,000 won stores for university students amid high inflation
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 15:26 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 15:30
The Gyeonggi government on Monday announced plans to open shops selling goods priced at 1,000 won (0.74) at universities in the province to offer students more affordable snacks and staple options amid high inflation.
The so-called 1,000-won stores will sell packages that include three to five items from a wide selection of food options like instant rice, canned tuna and gim, or seaweed, as well as staples like shampoo and facial cleansers. The items each will be offered at 90 percent off regular prices.
The offerings will be finalized after preference surveys, according to the provincial government.
The province announced on Monday that it had sealed a memorandum of understanding with NH Nonghyup Bank’s Gyeonggi headquarters, Gyeonggi-do Council on Social Welfare, Community Chest of Korea’s Gyeonggi headquarters, Gachon University and Pyeongtaek University to launch such stores at the two universities.
The Gyeonggi-do Council on Social Welfare will be in charge of store operations and consultations based on the funds NH Nonghyup Bank will be donating to the association through the Community Chest of Korea’s Gyeonggi headquarters.
The new project marks the first initiative stemming from Gyeonggi's "Social Innovation Platform," a social contribution program launched in March that aims to tackle social problems such as climate change, demographic shifts and child care "in creative and innovative ways."
“The 1,000-won stores represent the inaugural initiative for generating social value through the integration of local resources on university campuses,” said Koh Young-in, vice governor of Gyeonggi Provincial Office’s economy department.
In line with Gyeonggi’s efforts to ease the financial burden on university students, Gyeonggi has been undertaking an initiative to offer 1,000-won breakfast meal options since 2023 in collaboration with 33 universities and colleges based in the region.
For each meal that students pay 1,000 won, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs funds 2,000 won, the provincial government funds 1,000 won and the respective universities and colleges fund the remaining amount.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)