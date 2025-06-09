North Gyeongsang names 45 K-Global Korea Scholarship recipients
North Gyeongsang announced Monday that it has selected 45 K-Global Korea Scholarship (K-GKS) recipients, inviting them to study and work in the province after graduation.
According to the provincial government, the initiative will provide students with one-way airfare, tuition and stipends. The project will also help the students get jobs through career support centers, companies and research institutes partnered with each university.
K-GKS, launched by North Gyeongsang last year, funds students in master's and doctorate programs in science and engineering fields at six universities in the region: Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech), Kumoh National Institute of Technology, Gyeongkuk National University, Daegu University, Kyungpook University’s Sangju Campus and Yeungnam University.
Kyungpook University’s Sangju Campus and Yeungnam University newly joined this year’s project.
The selected 45 K-GKS recipients, from 19 countries including Mexico, India, Indonesia and Nigeria, applied for a variety of science and engineering majors such as software engineering and mechanical engineering. Only those with converted percentile grade point average above 80 percent were eligible to apply.
“Through the K-GKS, we aim to keep providing multidimensional support to global talents so that they can settle in the region and help boost its industrial development,” said Jeong Seong-hyun, the director general of the North Gyeongsang’s Local Era Policy Bureau.
