North Korea may be getting foreign help to repair toppled destroyer: Experts
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 22:08
There is growing speculation that North Korea may turn to Russia for assistance in repairing a destroyer that toppled during its launch ceremony.
On Monday, CNN released satellite imagery taken on Sunday showing the destroyer moved to a dry dock in Najin Port, located in North Korea’s northeast. The broadcaster cited this as a possible indicator of foreign involvement in the vessel’s repair.
CNN highlighted the analysis of defense experts who noted that North Korea has been trying to position Najin — close to Russia — as a key hub for bilateral economic and military cooperation.
Some experts have speculated that the destroyer’s sonar system, located at the bow, may have been damaged when the ship tipped over. Given that North Korea is believed to lack indigenous sonar technology and may have imported such systems from China or Russia, analysts suggest the regime could rely on foreign aid for repairs as well.
However, differing assessments have emerged from the South Korean government and National Assembly, where officials believe the external damage may not be severe and that the sonar system likely remains intact.
The destroyer in question toppled on May 21 during its launch ceremony at the Chongjin Shipyard. The stern entered the water first while the bow caught on land, causing the ship to tilt.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered that the destroyer be fully restored by the time the 12th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party convenes in late June.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that a detailed restoration process would be carried out at the Najin Ship Repair Factory over a period of seven to 10 days following an assessment of the destroyer’s condition.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)