 North Korea may be getting foreign help to repair toppled destroyer: Experts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea may be getting foreign help to repair toppled destroyer: Experts

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 22:08
This satellite image, taken May 15, shows a newly built 5,000-ton-class destroyer at Chongjin Shipyard in North Korea ahead of its launch. The vessel was significantly damaged during a launch ceremony held May 21, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

This satellite image, taken May 15, shows a newly built 5,000-ton-class destroyer at Chongjin Shipyard in North Korea ahead of its launch. The vessel was significantly damaged during a launch ceremony held May 21, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

 
There is growing speculation that North Korea may turn to Russia for assistance in repairing a destroyer that toppled during its launch ceremony.
 
On Monday, CNN released satellite imagery taken on Sunday showing the destroyer moved to a dry dock in Najin Port, located in North Korea’s northeast. The broadcaster cited this as a possible indicator of foreign involvement in the vessel’s repair.
 

Related Article

 
CNN highlighted the analysis of defense experts who noted that North Korea has been trying to position Najin — close to Russia — as a key hub for bilateral economic and military cooperation.
 
Some experts have speculated that the destroyer’s sonar system, located at the bow, may have been damaged when the ship tipped over. Given that North Korea is believed to lack indigenous sonar technology and may have imported such systems from China or Russia, analysts suggest the regime could rely on foreign aid for repairs as well.
 
However, differing assessments have emerged from the South Korean government and National Assembly, where officials believe the external damage may not be severe and that the sonar system likely remains intact.
 
The destroyer in question toppled on May 21 during its launch ceremony at the Chongjin Shipyard. The stern entered the water first while the bow caught on land, causing the ship to tilt.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered that the destroyer be fully restored by the time the 12th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party convenes in late June.
 
The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that a detailed restoration process would be carried out at the Najin Ship Repair Factory over a period of seven to 10 days following an assessment of the destroyer’s condition.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Russia ship

More in North Korea

North Korea may be getting foreign help to repair toppled destroyer: Experts

Defector who attempted to return to North gets suspended sentence

Unification Ministry moves to halt anti-North Korea leaflet launches

North Korean song hypes Pyongyang's skyline even as flood-hit towns remain unrepaired

Access to major North Korean websites temporarily disrupted Saturday morning

Related Stories

Homecoming

Gotcha

Russia's party delegation arrives in N. Korea amid deepening bilateral cooperation

Head of North's legislature meets Russian delegation in Pyongyang

About 600 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, South Korean lawmaker says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)