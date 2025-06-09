Unification Ministry moves to halt anti-North Korea leaflet launches
The Unification Ministry on Monday issued a formal request to halt the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets — its first official appeal since the country’s top court struck down a ban on the practice in September 2023 — signaling a potential policy shift under the new administration.
“We regret that the Association of Families of Abductees to North Korea distributed leaflets three times on June 2, despite the ministry’s request for restraint,” said Ministry of Unification spokesperson Koo Byung-sam during a regular press briefing on Monday.
“Such activities can heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and pose a threat to the lives and safety of residents in border areas,” Koo said. “We strongly urge a halt to leaflet distribution.”
The Unification Ministry said it plans to encourage compliance with existing laws, such as the Disaster and Safety Act and the Aviation Safety Act, and cooperate with the National Assembly on amending the Inter-Korean Relations Development Act.
The ministry’s comments mark a clear break from the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which, following the Constitutional Court’s September 2023 ruling in favor of freedom of expression, refrained from intervening in leaflet campaigns despite concerns about regional security.
However, starting last December, after the passage of Yoon’s impeachment motion, the government began asking civic groups to exercise prudence.
Observers view the ministry’s position as a sign of policy change under the new administration aimed at restoring trust between the two Koreas. During his presidential campaign, President Lee Jae-myung proposed reopening inter-Korean communication channels and halting the sending of leaflets and transmission of loudspeaker broadcasts across the border.
Despite the government’s appeal, the Association of Families of Abductees to North Korea said it will continue sending leaflets.
“The government has not made sufficient efforts to verify the whereabouts of the abductees or secure their return, so the families have decided to act themselves,” said Choi Sung-ryong, the group’s leader. “We will continue sending information leaflets into the North.”
