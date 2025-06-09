Court delays President Lee's trial over alleged violation of election act
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 11:33
LIM JEONG-WON
The Seoul High Court has delayed the trial of President Lee Jae-myung over his alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act, the court said Monday.
The trial was initially set for June 18, but the date has been indefinitely postponed due to Article 84 of the Constitution, according to the court.
Article 84 of the Consitution states that a sitting president shall not be prosecuted for criminal offenses during his tenure in office except in cases of insurrection or treason.
