 Presidential office reprimands 5 senior security officials over botched martial law bid
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 10:35
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on June 9. [NEWS1]

The presidential office said Monday it has reprimanded five senior presidential security officials over their alleged involvement in a failed martial law bid by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
Senior officials of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) have been under criticism for interfering with authorities' attempt to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon in early January as part of an investigation into insurrection charges related to Yoon.
 

"The Presidential Security Service obstructed the execution of a court-authorized arrest warrant and search and seizure, causing social conflict and confusion," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters, adding that the five officials have been placed on standby.
 
The vacant posts will be temporarily filled by acting officers until the PSS completes its reshuffle.
 
The move came as President Lee Jae-myung took office last week.
 
Yoon was removed from office in April and now faces trial on insurrection charges, with a sixth hearing scheduled for later in the day.
 
Kang also noted that the PSS leadership refused to comply with lawful orders and allegedly retaliated against officers who had carried out the arrest warrant, saying the disciplinary measures are part of efforts to reorganize and normalize the PSS under the Lee administration.
 
Following the announcement, the PSS issued an apology for failing to fulfill its duties in accordance with relevant laws and pledged to implement reform measures to restore public trust.
 
"This personnel decision is the first step toward reforming the PSS, which has lost public confidence, under the new administration," the service said in a statement.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea martial law officials PSS

