'Jamsil rainman' fined 200,000 won for rushing field during KBO game
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 20:16
The "Jamsil Rainman," a man who ran onto the field during a professional baseball game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium while intoxicated last year, has been fined.
According to the legal community on Monday, the Seoul Eastern District Court fined the man 200,000 won ($148) for violating the Misdemeanor Punishment Act. The ruling was delivered on May 20.
The man was charged with jumping over the outfield fence and running onto the field during an ongoing game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 19 last year.
At the time, the game was part of the 2024 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO League and featured the LG Twins and the Doosan Bears. In the bottom of the fifth inning, The man — wearing a suit and holding an open umbrella — appeared in right field and sprinted across the outfield with both arms raised.
A ball boy near first base intercepted him and security personnel subsequently escorted him off the field. The incident caused a three-minute delay in the game, although no players were harmed.
The broadcast cameras captured his unexpected intrusion. Footage also showed the LG manager and his coaching staff bursting into laughter as they watched the scene unfold.
An LG team spokesperson said at the time, “[The man] was intoxicated and claimed he jumped onto the field from the outfield to retrieve an umbrella he had dropped,” adding, “We reported the incident to the police and planned to hand him over.”
Following the game, he was dubbed “Jamsil Rainman” online and gained temporary notoriety. One spectator who claimed to be seated behind him posted on an online forum, “The man opened his umbrella suddenly, and I thought maybe he was trying to shield a child — or wondered why, since it wasn’t raining — and then he just leapt onto the field.”
The case was initially handled through summary proceedings, and he was ordered to pay a 200,000 won fine. He challenged the decision and requested a formal trial, but the court upheld the same ruling. As neither he nor the prosecutor appealed, the verdict has been finalized.
Under the Misdemeanor Punishment Act, anyone who interferes with the work of another person or group through malicious mischief can be fined up to 200,000 won.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
