Lawyer of convicted JMS cult leader indicted for leaking audio of sexual assault on follower
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:17
A defense attorney for Jeong Myeong-seok, the convicted leader of the Christian Gospel Mission cult — better known as JMS — has been indicted for leaking an audio recording that captured Jeong sexually assaulting his female followers.
The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office on Monday announced that the lawyer was indicted without detention on charges including the unauthorized disclosure of confidential work-related information.
The lawyer is accused of playing the audio file — which contains evidence of Jeong’s sexual crimes — to other members of the religious group during the appeals trial.
The file in question was recorded by one of the victims and submitted to investigators as key evidence. Prosecutors strongly opposed the duplication of the recording out of concern that it could cause secondary harm to the victims. However, the appeals court permitted the lawyer to make a copy, citing the defendant’s right to a defense.
The recording was later allegedly distributed among some members of the church.
In October last year, prosecutors raided the law office representing Jeong and determined that the lawyer had leaked the file, leading to his indictment.
Jeong was sentenced to 17 years in prison by the Supreme Court for sexually assaulting multiple women who were members of the cult.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
