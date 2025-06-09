Popular Japanese music producer arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 20:20
A well-known Japanese music producer has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling synthetic drugs from Korea into Japan.
According to the Sankei Shimbun on Monday, police in Kumamoto Prefecture arrested Masanori Morita, 48, a music producer residing in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on charges of violating Japan’s law regulating narcotics and psychotropic substances.
Morita is accused of smuggling synthetic drugs, including MDMA, into Japan by checking in a suitcase containing the substances on a flight from Korea to Kumamoto Airport.
Upon arrival at Kumamoto Airport, customs officials discovered 0.24 grams of MDMA and 0.21 grams of ketamine during inspection, and Morita was arrested by Kumamoto Prefectural Police the same day.
Japanese authorities did not disclose whether Morita admitted to the charges or how he came to be in possession of the drugs, citing concerns that such details could interfere with the ongoing investigation.
This is not Morita’s first arrest on smuggling charges. In March 2018, he was apprehended for attempting to smuggle approximately four kilograms of gold into Japan and charged with violating customs law.
Morita is known in Japan for his work as a producer on songs for several popular artists, including Kimaguren and Ketsumeishi.
