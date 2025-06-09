Subcontracted worker collapses at Taean power plant days after another died at facility
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 19:05 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 19:09
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A 57-year-old subcontract worker collapsed and lost consciousness during cable installation at the Taean Thermal Power Plant on Monday — the same facility where a 50-year-old subcontracted worker surnamed Kim was killed on June 2.
According to South Chungcheong’s Taean Police Precinct and the South Chungcheong Fire Service Headquarters, the worker suddenly fell while helping hoist a cable from the first to the second floor inside the No. 5–8 indoor coal storage facility around 1:32 p.m. He was working alongside two colleagues at the time of the incident.
Fellow workers immediately alerted emergency responders and officials at Korea Western Power, which operates the plant. The company’s in-house fire response team arrived first and administered CPR, temporarily restoring the victim’s breathing. However, he remained unconscious when paramedics transferred him to a nearby hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.
The subcontract worker is employed by a company subcontracted under HD Hyundai Samho, which is overseeing the construction of the indoor coal yard at the Taean site.
Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the collapse. Korea Western Power said it is still working to confirm the details of the incident.
The accident comes just days after another fatal workplace incident at the same facility.
On June 2, Kim Chung-hyeon, a 50-year-old subcontract worker, was killed after becoming trapped in machinery.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)