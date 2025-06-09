Teachers demand stronger protections as child abuse allegations pile up

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Despite legal reforms intended to shield teachers from unfounded child abuse claims, many say they still feel exposed — physically and legally — when trying to enforce classroom discipline.In one case from March last year, a middle school teacher in Gwangju was assaulted by a student during class after trying to discipline the student for arriving late without permission.The student, resisting guidance, swung a chair, and during the scuffle punched the teacher in the stomach three times. The teacher reported the incident to police and took two months of medical leave. Days later, the student’s family filed a countercomplaint accusing the teacher of child abuse.The student was later transferred to another school following a decision by the local Office of Education’s teacher rights protection committee. But the teacher was forced to visit police stations repeatedly over six months until the case was finally dismissed.During this time, the teacher underwent multiple treatments for psychological and physical trauma at personal expense.“I never received an apology or compensation from the student or their parents, and the government’s so-called teacher protection measures felt completely ineffective,” the teacher said.On June 14, teachers’ unions will hold a large-scale protest demanding stronger protections for educators.Both conservative and progressive educators — including the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations (KFTA), the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU)and the Teachers’ Union Federation — have expressed frustration about the lack of change.As the Gwangju teacher’s case shows, the child abuse law continues to threaten teachers’ legitimate authority in the classroom.“Although the law was revised after the Seoi case to clarify that legitimate teaching activities are not child abuse, and superintendents can now submit opinions during investigations, frivolous reports are still rampant,” said Kim Dong-seok, head of the Korea Federation of Teachers' Associations’ Teachers’ Authority Division.Of the 438 child abuse reports involving teachers that were closed between September 2023 and February of this year, 417 — or 95.2 percent — resulted in either no charges or no investigation.Measures such as consolidating parent complaint channels through administrative teams managed by principals and implementing appointment-only counseling systems have also been criticized as ineffective. One Jeju teacher continued to receive harassing text messages from a student’s family on his personal phone after he died by suicide, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.In a survey of 19,550 middle and high school teachers conducted by the union of teachers of secondary education, 77.8 percent said they had disclosed their personal phone numbers to students or parents.“Parents often demand calls outside of working hours, and for practical reasons, such as attendance, admissions or school violence matters, teachers feel compelled to share their personal numbers,” said the union.Although the law now allows schools to separate students and teachers involved in incidents, the lack of space and personnel has made implementation difficult.“Supporting the learning rights of separated students requires another teacher, but in small schools where one teacher handles many roles, it becomes an overwhelming burden,” said an elementary school teacher in Seoul. “Thinking about my colleagues, I end up just enduring it.”“In some jurisdictions, volunteer workers are filling separation roles, while in others, local governments are hiring staff — support varies widely depending on region and school,” said Kim.Educators argue that disciplinary action by rights protection committees and criminal penalties for offending students and parents must be strengthened.“Disciplinary decisions should include compensation for damages and therapy costs to be effective,” said Moon Ja-won, a former teacher who is now a lawyer at YK Law Firm.Committees can issue disciplinary measures ranging from school service to expulsion, but expulsion is not permitted for middle school students, who are subject to compulsory education. For parents, the only penalties are written apologies or mandatory additional education — both of which are unenforceable.Experts say legislative revisions are also needed.“The vague and overly broad definition of ‘emotional abuse’ in the Child Welfare Act must be clarified,” said Kim. “The Child Abuse Punishment Act should also be amended so that when a superintendent determines an incident was part of legitimate educational activity and police drop the case, it is not forwarded to the prosecution.”Under current law, child abuse cases must be sent to prosecutors even after police rule no abuse occurred. Teachers' unions are also calling for enhanced legal protections similar to those afforded to medical professionals.General assault under the Criminal Act is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 5 million won ($3,688), but assault of health care workers carries a penalty of up to five years or 50 million won under the Medical Services Act.“Students old enough to be criminally responsible should be punished for serious teacher abuse, and repeat offenders should face harsher penalties,” said Hwang Ji-hye, an executive at the secondary teachers’ union.