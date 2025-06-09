 The most popular beverage among Korean adults probably won't surprise you
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

The most popular beverage among Korean adults probably won't surprise you

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 17:12
Office workers drink iced coffee at a park in downtown Seoul on Sept. 10, 2020. [YONHAP]

Office workers drink iced coffee at a park in downtown Seoul on Sept. 10, 2020. [YONHAP]

 
Forget sugary sodas — in Korea, the Americano reigns supreme.
 
Unsweetened coffee, particularly the Americano, has become the most consumed beverage among Korean adults across all age groups over 20, according to a government study released Monday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The data, drawn from the agency’s annual Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of roughly 10,000 people, points to a growing shift toward low-sugar drinks.
 

Related Article

 
The survey categorizes beverages as sweetened and unsweetened depending on whether they contain added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.
 
As of 2023, Koreans older than 1 consumed an average of 274.6 grams (9.7 ounces) of beverages per day, up more than 20 percent from 223.5 grams in 2019. Men consumed more than women, with 300 grams versus 247.2 grams. People in their thirties drank the most, with an average daily intake of 415.3 grams — more than glasses per day.
 
The most consumed beverage was unsweetened coffee such as the Americano, at 112.1 grams — an increase of 28.2 grams over the past five years. Carbonated drinks followed at 48.9 grams. "Now-calorie soda consumption rose by 17.8 grams, and consumption of sugary soda decreased by 8.8 grams.
 
By age group, adults in their twenties and older drank Americanos the most, teenagers preferred carbonated drinks the most, and children under 10 drank fruit and vegetable juices the most. Although the overall volume of beverages consumed increased, sugar intake from beverages slightly declined — by about 1 gram.
 
People buy iced coffee at a cafe in Yeouido, western Seoul on June 9. [YONHAP]

People buy iced coffee at a cafe in Yeouido, western Seoul on June 9. [YONHAP]

 
The KDCA attributed this trend to changes in beverage preferences. While people in their thirties drank the most beverages overall, teenagers — who consumed more sugary soda — recorded the highest sugar intake from drinks.
 
The KDCA warned that people who drink beverages besides water are more than twice as likely to consume excessive amounts of sugar compared to those who do not. This risk is particularly serious for children and teens, as excessive sugar intake from sweetened beverages could lead to chronic health problems in adulthood.
 
“For hydration, we recommend drinking plenty of water,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea beverages Americano coffee drinks

More in Social Affairs

Subcontracted worker collapses at Taean power plant days after another died at facility

The most popular beverage among Korean adults probably won't surprise you

FTC hits Jungheung Group for uncompensated support to company owned by corporate scion

Defector who attempted to return to North gets suspended sentence

Lawyer of convicted JMS cult leader indicted for leaking audio of sexual assault on follower

Related Stories

Coffee crazy Koreans counting their coins as prices jump

Starbucks Korea is offering 33% discount on cup of Americano

Starbucks Korea offers bigger sizes to customers who like it cold

Starbucks Korea to discount Americanos to 3,000 won to celebrate 25 years

Coffee culture carries on through thick and thin
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)