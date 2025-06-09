The most popular beverage among Korean adults probably won't surprise you
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 17:12
Forget sugary sodas — in Korea, the Americano reigns supreme.
Unsweetened coffee, particularly the Americano, has become the most consumed beverage among Korean adults across all age groups over 20, according to a government study released Monday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The data, drawn from the agency’s annual Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of roughly 10,000 people, points to a growing shift toward low-sugar drinks.
The survey categorizes beverages as sweetened and unsweetened depending on whether they contain added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.
As of 2023, Koreans older than 1 consumed an average of 274.6 grams (9.7 ounces) of beverages per day, up more than 20 percent from 223.5 grams in 2019. Men consumed more than women, with 300 grams versus 247.2 grams. People in their thirties drank the most, with an average daily intake of 415.3 grams — more than glasses per day.
The most consumed beverage was unsweetened coffee such as the Americano, at 112.1 grams — an increase of 28.2 grams over the past five years. Carbonated drinks followed at 48.9 grams. "Now-calorie soda consumption rose by 17.8 grams, and consumption of sugary soda decreased by 8.8 grams.
By age group, adults in their twenties and older drank Americanos the most, teenagers preferred carbonated drinks the most, and children under 10 drank fruit and vegetable juices the most. Although the overall volume of beverages consumed increased, sugar intake from beverages slightly declined — by about 1 gram.
The KDCA attributed this trend to changes in beverage preferences. While people in their thirties drank the most beverages overall, teenagers — who consumed more sugary soda — recorded the highest sugar intake from drinks.
The KDCA warned that people who drink beverages besides water are more than twice as likely to consume excessive amounts of sugar compared to those who do not. This risk is particularly serious for children and teens, as excessive sugar intake from sweetened beverages could lead to chronic health problems in adulthood.
“For hydration, we recommend drinking plenty of water,” said KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee.
