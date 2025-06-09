 If you're frustrated, just win...
After winning the presidential election, the Democratic Party (DP), now the ruling party, is moving swiftly to pass key bills that had been blocked by vetoes during the previous administration. The first legislative targets are expected to be revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act and the Public Official Election Act — both related to President Lee Jae-myung’s ongoing legal cases. The party also plans to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from 14 to 30, while pushing through controversial reforms to the Commercial Act, Labor Union Act and Broadcasting Act. The People Power Party (PPP), now in the opposition after its election loss, has been unable to mount an effective strategy to stop the legislative push. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
