Korea’s new government must establish a transparent, inclusive personnel system

Following the Dec. 3 martial law crisis and the subsequent June 3 presidential election, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has given way to a new government led by President Lee Jae-myung. In recent weeks, the new administration has begun filling key posts, including nominees for prime minister and National Intelligence Service director, as well as appointments for presidential chief of staff, national security adviser, policy chief and senior secretaries for economic and social affairs. Additional Cabinet appointments are expected to follow.Lee has publicly committed to appointing high-ranking officials based on two core principles: loyalty to the people and competence proved through performance. Against the backdrop of an early presidential transition, the administration has emphasized the need for appointees who can immediately assume their duties and possess on-the-ground expertise.As the government continues its personnel appointments, several issues require careful consideration.First, the consolidation of personnel vetting authority under the presidential office raises both potential benefits and risks. With the appointment of a new senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, the shift of the vetting function from the Ministry of Justice to the presidential office has effectively taken place. This centralization can improve coherence in governance and accelerate decision-making.However, without mechanisms for independent oversight, the vetting system risks devolving into favoritism. If appointments are made based on political loyalty rather than merit, public confidence in the fairness and objectivity of the process may erode. In response to such risks, many Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries rely on independent agencies such as central personnel commissions, legislative confirmation hearings and external monitoring to ensure transparency and accountability.Second, the special circumstances of an early presidential election demand a balance between speed and transparency. The absence of a formal presidential transition team has made rapid appointments of readily deployable personnel a necessity. This may inadvertently lead to reliance on a limited circle of trusted figures or previously vetted individuals, sidelining efforts to expand the talent pool and plan long-term personnel strategy.Such constraints may harm transparency and fuel concerns of cronyism, ultimately undermining the public’s trust in the personnel system. This stands in contrast with the structured and predictable appointment timelines in many OECD democracies.Third, the long-term sustainability of a merit-based system must be ensured. The principle of “loyalty to the people” risks being misinterpreted as personal allegiance to the president or his political agenda. To prevent such distortions, it is essential to establish rigorous systems for evaluating professional expertise and measuring performance outcomes. This will help preserve the professionalism and efficiency of public administration.Finally, the personnel system must reflect a genuine commitment to national unity. Integrating individuals with differing viewpoints into the administration — rather than relying solely on a single political faction — is critical to healing divisions and enhancing democratic legitimacy. While early appointments may inevitably reflect existing political alignments, the government must steadily broaden its base by appointing individuals from diverse backgrounds and ideological perspectives.Lee himself emphasized during his campaign that ideological divisions should not dictate governance. “Whether left or right, red or blue, what matters is not ideology but practical solutions,” he said on the campaign trail.While the Lee administration is moving quickly to appoint practical, performance-oriented officials to bolster administrative efficiency, it must not lose sight of broader democratic values. Ensuring independent checks within the vetting process, strengthening public communication about appointment criteria and outcomes, and embracing inclusion as a long-term goal are essential for restoring public confidence.Transparent, inclusive and merit-based appointments are not merely administrative matters. They are a test of the government’s commitment to democratic accountability and social cohesion.