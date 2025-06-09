Pragmatic market-oriented energy policy: A test for President Lee
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 00:02
Cheong Chul-gun
The author is a columnist of JoongAng Ilbo.
“Following our success with next-generation nuclear reactors, we now hope to fully participate in the market for advanced nuclear power systems.”
This was the message that former President Kim Dae-jung sent on May 16, 2002, to Jeong Dong-wook, then head of the Korean Nuclear Society. Jeong, who earned a Ph.D. from MIT, was one of the key developers behind the APR1400 reactor. Kim commended the reactor as a next-generation model that had achieved a new level of safety and economic efficiency. He credited Jeong and others in the nuclear community for their strong sense of mission.
In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama declared a return to nuclear power, ending a 30-year freeze following the 1979 Three Mile Island accident. More recently, in July 2024 — just four months ahead of the U.S. presidential election — President Joe Biden signed the ADVANCE Act, designed to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress.
The Lee Jae-myung administration pledged an energy policy centered on renewables such as solar and wind. While it has not explicitly called for a nuclear phaseout, it continues to show a cautious attitude toward nuclear power, citing safety concerns. However, even within the Democratic Party, calls are growing for a rational energy mix that integrates both nuclear and renewable sources. At a meeting with nuclear industry workers on April 15, Rep. Lee Eun-ju remarked that Korea must move past the ideological divide between “right-wing” and “left-wing” energy. She called for discussions grounded in science, pragmatism, economics and national security.
In his inaugural address, President Lee declared that his administration would be a pragmatic, market-oriented government. He also said, “We will use policies from Park Chung Hee or Kim Dae-jung alike, if they are needed and useful.”
Such policies must be based on scientific and economic evidence and built through transparent and thorough public debate. Decisions should be made with an eye on global trends and the future national interest. Even if proposals come from opposition parties, they should be accepted when reasonable. That is how President Lee can be remembered as a unifying and pragmatic leader.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
