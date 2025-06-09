G7 summit a chance for Korea’s new government to broaden support for pragmatic diplomacy

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae-myung had his first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, just three days after his election victory. During the 20-minute conversation, Trump extended an invitation for Lee to visit the United States. Lee is also scheduled to attend the upcoming Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada from June 15 to 17 as an observer, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Their first face-to-face meeting may take place on the sidelines of that summit.The two leaders discussed the issue of tariffs — currently the most urgent matter for both sides — and agreed to work toward a mutually acceptable resolution. Sensitive topics such as the North Korean threat or the future of U.S. forces in Korea were not addressed. According to the presidential office in Seoul, the conversation was “friendly and constructive,” with both sides expressing mutual respect for each other’s leadership and reaffirming their commitment to the Korea-U.S. alliance. However, the White House has yet to issue any formal comment, and no mention of the call appeared on Trump’s social media accounts, revealing a subtle difference in tone between the two governments. Some observers have suggested that Washington may be taking a cautious approach, aiming to better understand the Lee administration’s foreign policy, which emphasizes “pragmatic diplomacy.”Lee’s pragmatic stance contrasts with the value-driven diplomacy of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which prioritized the Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral security cooperation with Japan. While that strategy was largely welcome in the West, it also narrowed Korea’s diplomatic flexibility by solidifying a confrontational posture toward North Korea, China and Russia. In response, the Lee government has positioned itself around practical interests rather than ideology. While this shift has its merits, it has also raised concerns — both at home and abroad — that the current administration may weaken longstanding security alignments or appear ambiguous in the escalating U.S.-China rivalry.For this reason, Lee’s participation in the G7 summit offers more than symbolic significance. It is an opportunity to launch his pragmatic diplomacy on the global stage while also addressing skepticism about his government’s foreign policy orientation. He must demonstrate a clear commitment to the Korea-U.S. alliance, the bedrock of national security, while also showing how Korea can expand its diplomatic room to maneuver.Lee’s G7 appearance also signals the resumption of Korea’s top-level diplomacy, which had stalled in the past six months following the Dec. 3 martial law crisis. The live broadcast of soldiers entering the National Assembly at night shocked global audiences and damaged Korea’s image as a mature democracy. The G7 gathering should mark Korea’s return to democratic normalcy and offer reassurance to the international community that the country’s leadership is once again stable and internationally engaged.