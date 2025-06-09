Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong gets first MLB triple in win over Cardinals
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:56
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong recorded his first MLB triple on Sunday, contributing to a 7–3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Batting ninth and starting in center field, Kim went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, raising his season batting average to .414. He now has nine RBIs for the season.
In the top of the second inning, with one out and runners on first and third, Kim pulled a high inside cutter from Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy deep into right field for a two-run triple — his first since debuting in the majors. He sprinted to third base as both runners scored.
Kim struck out in his second at-bat in the fourth inning. In the seventh, with left-handed reliever John King on the mound, the Dodgers substituted Kim with right-handed batter Kiké Hernández.
Kim also made a notable defensive play in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, he sprinted toward the left-center field warning track to catch a deep fly ball hit by Masyn Winn, colliding with the fence after securing the out.
The Dodgers' offense rebounded after two quiet games, scoring three runs in the third inning and adding insurance runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth. Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the seventh.
With the win, the Dodgers improved to 39–27, maintaining first place in the National League West. The Cardinals fell to 36–29.
Elsewhere in the MLB, San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo was absent from the starting lineup for the second consecutive game against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday due to back pain.
Lee had previously missed time during spring training with similar back issues. An MRI conducted in March revealed no structural damage, but the team is managing his condition cautiously.
The Giants completed a three-game sweep of the Braves with a 4–3 win, marking their fourth series sweep of the season.
The club remains third in the National League West but has closed the gap with the second-place San Diego Padres and trails the division-leading Dodgers by one game.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
