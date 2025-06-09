LPGA veteran happy to have inspired others with near victory

With her LPGA career going nowhere, Korean player Lee Il-hee went back to school to finish her bachelor's degree last year — "15 years to finish my degree," in her words — and even found a job in finance.But Lee, now 36 years old, lasted only 100 days in her new career and then realized, well, she was still good at golf. She began teaching part-time while rehabbing her shoulder, back and ankle in an attempt to give her stalled LPGA career, which started in 2010, another push.On Sunday in New Jersey, Lee showed just how good she can be at golf by finishing in second place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.Lee led the tournament by one stroke entering the final round of the 54-hole tournament, but ended up losing to Jennifer Kupcho of the United States by one shot, 15-under to 14-under. Lee missed an eagle putt on the par-5 18th and settled for a birdie, with Kupcho also making a birdie there to hang on for her first win in three years.Lee had an even longer drought, with her first and only LPGA win having come in May 2013, 4,396 days ago, according to the LPGA. She earned $164,136 with her runner-up finish and it was her first LPGA paycheck since 2023.After shooting a three-under 68 on Sunday, Lee said she was "kind of nervous" on early holes because she had never taken a lead into the final round before. She added she was still pleased with the way she finished. She had three bogeys and a birdie on the front nine, but five birdies on the back nine.Lee also said she enjoyed playing with Kupcho in the final group."It was so fun to watch Jennifer playing, and I was always watching her on TV. I was right next to her and actually I was cheering for her because it's just golf. We all try our best," Lee said. "So I was actually cheering for her."Though Lee ultimately fell short, she still received plenty of support from people around her."I got a lot of messages about how much I inspired other people," she said. "That was amazing. That's something I try to do all the time."Yonhap