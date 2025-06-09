 다시 한번 도약 준비하는 한국 여자 배구 대표팀
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:44
The Korean women's volleyball team poses after a win over France on June 13, 2024 at the Volleyball Nations League in Fukuoka, Japan. [FIVB]

The Korean women's volleyball team poses after a win over France on June 13, 2024 at the Volleyball Nations League in Fukuoka, Japan. [FIVB]

한국 여자 배구 대표팀이 2024년 6월 13일 일본 후쿠오카에서 열린 발리볼네이션스리그 경기에서 프랑스를 상대로 승리한 뒤 포즈를 취하고 있다. [FIVB]






Korea JoongAng Daily 16면 기사  
Thursday, June 5, 2025  


  
 
The Korean women’s volleyball team will start their 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) journey with a match against world No. 12 Germany on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  
 
journey: 여정, 일정  
 
한국 여자 배구 국가대표팀이 수요일 (6월 4일) 브라질 리우데자네이루에서 세계 랭킹 12위 독일과의 경기로 2025 발리볼네이션스리그(VNL) 일정을 시작한다.   
 
 
  
The squad led by head coach Fernando Morales will play 12 matches in the preliminary stage through mid-July, with top eight teams joining the knockout stage later that month.
 
head coach: 감독
preliminary stage: 예선  
knockout stage: 토너먼트 단계
 
페르난도 모랄레스 감독이 이끄는 대표팀은 7월 중순까지 예선에서 12경기를 치른다. 이후 상위 8개 팀이 같은 달 열리는 결선 토너먼트에 진출한다.    
 
 
 
Korea, which had struggled at the VNL in recent years, needs to bounce back in order to avoid relegation — adopted in this year’s VNL. 
 
bounce back: 회복하다, 반등하다  
relegation: 강등  
adopt: 채택하다  
 
최근 몇 년 간 VNL에서 부진했던 한국은 올해 대회부터 도입된 강등 제도를 피하기 위해 반등이 절실한 상황이다.  
  
 
 
The last-place team out of 18 countries will face relegation and lose their eligibility to play in the VNL next year.  
 
last-place: 꼴찌의  
eligibility: 자격  
 
18개국 중 최하위 팀은 강등되며 내년 VNL 출전 자격을 잃게 된다.  
 
 
   
Morales’s squad still demonstrated some improvements last year by securing two wins out of 12 matches, compared to the country’s performance in the 2022 and 2023 editions, during which the team lost every single match.
 
demonstrate: 보여주다, 입증하다
secure: (힘들게) 얻어 내다, 획득하다  
 
모랄레스 감독의 대표팀은 지난해 12경기 중 2승을 거둬 모든 경기에서 패했던 2022년, 2023년보다는 어느 정도 개선된 모습을 보여주었다.   
   
 
 
This year’s VNL also serves as a preparatory tournament for Korea ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, where Korea could seek redemption after failing to medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, which marked their first time doing so at the Asiad in 17 years.  
 
preparatory: 준비를 위한
seek: 추구하다, 찾다
redemption: 명예 회복  
 
올해 VNL은 2026 아시안게임에 준비를 위한 무대로 삼을 수 있으며 지난 2023년 항저우 아시안게임에서 17년 만에 메달 획득에 실패한 한국이 명예 회복할 수 있는 기회이기도 하다.  
 
 
   
Korea has seen disappointing results on the international stage since Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung retired from national duty after leading the country to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
 
national duty: 국가대표팀 활동  
 
2021년 도쿄 올림픽에서 한국을 준결승으로 이끈 배구 스타 김연경이 은퇴한 뒤부터 대표팀은 국제 무대에서 실망스러운 성적을 거두고 있다.  
 
 
  
The level gap with other Asian countries like China and Japan has widened, with China reaching the quarterfinals and losing to eventual runners-up Japan in last year’s VNL.
 
level gap: 실력 격차  
widen: 넓어지다  
eventual: 궁극적인, 최후의  
  
중국과 일본 등 아시아 다른 국가와 한국의 실력 격차는 벌어졌다. 중국은 지난해 VNL에서 8강 진출에 성공, 최종적으로 준우승을 거둔 일본 대표팀을 만나 패했다.

WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
