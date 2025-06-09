 Chinese ship runs aground off Philippines-occupied island in the disputed South China Sea
Chinese ship runs aground off Philippines-occupied island in the disputed South China Sea

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:15
Philippine marines ride rubber boats near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island, locally called Pag-asa island, in the disputed South China Sea on June 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Philippine marines ride rubber boats near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island, locally called Pag-asa island, in the disputed South China Sea on June 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A Chinese ship ran aground in stormy weather in shallow waters off a Philippines-occupied island in the disputed South China Sea, prompting Filipino forces to go on alert, Philippine military officials said Sunday.
 
When Filipino forces assessed that the Chinese fishing vessel appeared to have run aground in the shallows east of Thitu Island on Saturday because of bad weather, Philippine military and Coast Guard personnel deployed to provide help but later saw that the ship had been extricated, regional navy spokesperson Ellaine Rose Collado said.
 

No other details were immediately available, including if there were injuries among the crew members or if the ship was damaged, Collado said.
 
Confrontations have spiked between Chinese and Philippine Coast Guard and navy ships in the disputed waters in recent years.
 
"The alertness of our troops is always there,” Col. Xerxes Trinidad of the Armed Forces of the Philippines told reporters. But when they saw that a probable accident had happened, “we tried to provide assistance as professionals” in accordance with international law on helping distressed vessels at sea.
 
"We’re always following international law,” Trinidad said.
 
Filipino villagers living in a fishing village on Thitu, which they call Pagasa island, immediately informed the Philippine military and Coast Guard after seeing the Chinese ship lying in the shallows about 1.5 nautical miles (2.7 kilometers) from their village, said MP Albayda, a local Filipino official, told The Associated Press.
 
“They got worried because the Chinese were so close but it was really the strong wind and waves that caused the ship to run aground," said Albayda, adding that other Chinese ships pulled the stricken vessel away.
 
The stricken ship resembled what the Philippine military had repeatedly said were suspected Chinese militia ships, which had backed the Chinese Coast Guard and navy in blocking and harassing Philippine Coast Guard and military vessels in the disputed waters, a busy conduit for global trade and commerce.
 
Thitu Island is home to a Philippine fishing village and Filipino forces and is the largest of nine islands and islets occupied by the Philippines. It lies about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Subi Reef, which China transformed into an island base along with six other barren reefs to reinforce its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea.
 
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also involved in the long-simmering territorial standoffs, an Asian flashpoint that many fear could pit China and the United States in a major conflict.
 
The United States does not lay any claim to the South China Sea but has repeatedly warned that it's obligated to defend the Philippines, its longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

AP
