 Explosion at a U.S. air base in southern Japan injures at least 1 Japanese soldier
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Explosion at a U.S. air base in southern Japan injures at least 1 Japanese soldier

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 16:51
This photo shows a gate at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, on July 12, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

This photo shows a gate at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, on July 12, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

 
An explosion at or near a U.S. military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa injured at least one Japanese soldier, but the injury is not life-threatening, Japanese defense officials said Monday.
 
The Self Defense Force's joint staff said they are looking into reports of an explosion at Kadena Air Base that occurred while a team of Japanese soldiers that specializes in handling unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.
 
The SDF said they are trying to confirm the cause of the accident and where it occurred.

AP
tags Japan air base

More in World

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Trump Jr. reshares 'Rooftop Korean' meme as protests over immigration crackdown rage in LA

Explosion at a U.S. air base in southern Japan injures at least 1 Japanese soldier

Protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump deploys hundreds of National Guard troops

Chinese ship runs aground off Philippines-occupied island in the disputed South China Sea

Related Stories

Chinese teens suspected of espionage may have visited Korea multiple times: Investigators

U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashes into sea off Korea

North's fighter jets hide in secret air bases in mountains

Police to conduct digital forensics on phone of U.S. serviceman accused of sexual assault

U.S. B-52 bomber to land in Korea for first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)