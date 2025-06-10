 Korea logs current account surplus for 24th consecutive month in April
Korea logs current account surplus for 24th consecutive month in April

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:58
Shipping containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on June 1. [YONHAP]

Korea logged a current account surplus for the 24th consecutive month in April on rising exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
 
The country's current account surplus reached $5.7 billion in April, following a $9.14 billion surplus the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
 

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
 
The goods account logged an $8.99 billion surplus in April as exports climbed 1.9 percent from a year earlier to $58.57 billion.
 
Imports fell 5.1 percent to $49.58 billion.
 
The services account, however, registered a $2.83 billion deficit in April, according to the central bank.
 
The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $190 million deficit in April.



