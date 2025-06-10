OTC derivative transactions climb to record high in 2024, FSS data shows

Transactions of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives rose to the highest level last year, helped by a sharp increase in currency forwards and interest swaps, data showed Tuesday.The combined turnover of OTC derivatives, including stock options and interest rate swaps, came to 26,461 trillion won ($19.41 trillion) last year, up 1,758 trillion won, or 7.1 percent, from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.By product, currency-related products — currency swaps and currency forwards — amounted to 18,379 trillion won, accounting for 74.4 percent of the total.Transactions of currency forwards jumped 6 percent on year to 18,165 trillion won as demand for hedging foreign exchange volatility increased due to the strong U.S. dollar, according to the financial watchdog.Transactions of currency swaps slipped 7 percent on year to 1,114 trillion won last year, while those of interest rate swaps rose 9.4 percent to 6,424 trillion won, the data showed.Yonhap