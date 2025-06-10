Cooking up exports
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 18:07
A variety of Korean food products, including instant noodles, are displayed at Seoul Food 2025, held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 10. Marking its 43rd edition this year, the exhibition will run through June 13 at the venue's first and second exhibition halls for global buyers who want to import Korean products to their countries. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
