Genesis BBQ marks 30th anniversary with FC Barcelona ticket giveaway
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 17:35
- KIM JU-YEON
Genesis BBQ wants you to eat its fried chicken for the chance of watching the La Liga champions in Korea this summer.
The fried chicken franchise is celebrating 30 years of serving up chicken by handing out 30,000 tickets to the FC Barcelona game in western Seoul in July, through promotional events on its app and Instagram.
The Spanish football giant is scheduled to play a friendly match against K League’s FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 31, marking the club’s first visit to Korea in 15 years.
Chicken franchise bb.q, as the Seoul match’s sponsor, will hold a Golden Ticket Festa event from June 11 to July 25, in which prizes include tickets to the game.
Over the 45 days, all users — both existing and new — who have the BBQ app will have one chance each to apply for the tickets in a raffle. Customers who invite new users to download the app will gain one additional chance to apply.
Customers will also receive additional opportunities whenever they buy chicken from bb.q on the app. Users who place the most orders on the app during the 45-day-period will receive tickets to the game, outside of the raffle.
Winners of the raffle will either get two tickets to the Seoul match or other bb.q side orders, such as fries and fried cheese sticks.
Genesis BBQ will hold additional ticket handout events on its official Instagram. The firm will also give out tickets to underprivileged households separately.
The chicken franchise also plans to create Barcelona merchandise, including light sticks, in commemoration of the club coming to Korea. The La Liga champions are also set to play against Daegu FC on Aug. 3 at Daegu Stadium as part of their Asian tour.
Genesis BBQ celebrates its own 30th anniversary on Sept. 1.
“The Golden Ticket Festa, celebrating our 30th anniversary, was designed to share the excitement of global sports with bb.q customers — featuring FC Barcelona’s first visit to Korea in 15 years,” a spokesperson for Genesis BBQ said.
“As this is a rare opportunity for Korean fans to watch an FC Barcelona match live in Korea, we’re making thorough preparations, including expanding our servers, to ensure everything runs smoothly.”
