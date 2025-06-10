Genesis BBQ marks 30th anniversary with FC Barcelona ticket giveaway

FTC conditionally approves Tving, Wavve merger, fees to remain unchanged until end of 2026

Koreans satisfied with early morning delivery but not marriage services, consumer survey says

Kakao labor union to go on strike for first time amid breakdown in wage negotiations

Related Stories

Genesis BBQ to fire up fryers in 8 Chinese cities with new deal

QSR Magazine features bb.q's 'mouthwatering' Korean fried chicken

BB.Q Chicken is making it in the U.S.

Couple gets year of fried chicken after hosting Koreans during blizzard

Genesis BBQ opens takeout-only Hanoi store to tap into growing demand in Vietnam