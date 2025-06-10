HD KSOE wins $1.76 billion container ship order in Asia
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 18:45
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Tuesday it has secured a 2.4 trillion won ($1.76 billion) order to build eight container ships for an Asian shipping company by 2028.
The 15,900 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carriers will be constructed at the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan for delivery to the undisclosed client, the company said in a press release.
The vessels will be equipped with liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel engines, enabling them to operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuel.
“With stricter environmental regulations on maritime emissions, shipping companies are placing more orders for eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vessels. HD KSOE will lead the decarbonization of the oceans with its differentiated green shipbuilding technology,” the company said.
HD KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding-to-machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three affiliates, including HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Hyundai Samho.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)