HD KSOE wins $1.76 billion container ship order in Asia

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 18:45
This file photo provided by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shows a 13,000 TEU container ship undergoing a test operation ahead of its delivery in 2024. [YONHAP]

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Tuesday it has secured a 2.4 trillion won ($1.76 billion) order to build eight container ships for an Asian shipping company by 2028.
 
The 15,900 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carriers will be constructed at the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan for delivery to the undisclosed client, the company said in a press release.
 
The vessels will be equipped with liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel engines, enabling them to operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuel.
 
“With stricter environmental regulations on maritime emissions, shipping companies are placing more orders for eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vessels. HD KSOE will lead the decarbonization of the oceans with its differentiated green shipbuilding technology,” the company said.
 
HD KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding-to-machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three affiliates, including HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Hyundai Samho.

