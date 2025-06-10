 KOTRA launches trade strategy reform unit to achieve $1 trillion in exports
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 20:06
 
The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said Tuesday it has launched an internal task force aimed at overhauling the country's export strategy structure to help the country achieve $1 trillion in annual exports.
 
The trade structure innovation task force was formed to strategically respond to the rapidly changing global trade environment and to support the implementation of the trade and investment policy pledges of the new administration under President Lee Jae-myung.
 

KOTRA said it aims to bolster exports in sectors such as Korean cultural content, digital services, defense, shipbuilding and artificial intelligence.
 
The agency also plans to turn promising domestic firms into export-driven enterprises to help South Korea become a global top-five export powerhouse. The agency will also strengthen its support system to address logistics challenges, which many exporters identify as their biggest hurdle.

