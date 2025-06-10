Kakao labor union to go on strike for first time amid breakdown in wage negotiations
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:37
Kakao's labor union will go on strike for the first time since its founding, following a breakdown in wage and collective bargaining negotiations with Kakao Mobility.
The Korean Chemical, Textile and Food Workers’ Union’s Kakao chapter, otherwise known as Krew Union, said Tuesday that a walkout will begin with a two-hour partial strike on Wednesday. A four-hour strike and large-scale rally are scheduled for June 18, followed by a full strike on June 25.
Negotiations with Kakao Mobility and Kakao VX began earlier this year but ended without an agreement. While talks with Kakao VX also fell through, the matter has not yet gone to arbitration with the labor commission.
“The growth of Kakao Mobility was built on the dedication and effort of its members, the crew,” the union said. “Yet, the company has ignored our legitimate rights and achievements by offering unilateral and inadequate compensation despite strong performance.”
The strike will be supported by the federation’s broader network, and the Kakao union has also pledged solidarity with the union at Naver. On Wednesday, Kakao workers will join a second protest by Naver’s union in front of the company’s 1784 headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.
Naver’s union is protesting the recent return of former Chief Operating Officer Choi In-hyuk, who stepped down in 2021 following the suicide of an employee subjected to workplace bullying. Choi has since rejoined the company as head of its tech business division.
“This strike is our first step toward creating a Kakao community where all crew members are respected and fair compensation is guaranteed,” said Seo Seung-wook, head of Kakao’s union. “We will fight to the end to build a workplace we want to be part of and to protect the rights and value of labor.”
The labor conflict comes amid growing tensions over reports that Kakao may sell off core subsidiaries. The union has opposed the planned spinoff of the Daum portal business, citing job security concerns. In April, it also voiced strong opposition to reports that Kakao Mobility could be sold to a private equity firm, calling it a threat to the public’s right to transportation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)