Korea's biggest food exhibition kicks off to promote exports

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:30
This file photo provided by the organizer of the Seoul Food exhibition shows participants at the 2024 event, held at the Kintex exhibition center in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

Korea's largest food expo kicked off Tuesday for a four-day run, with many participating food companies seeking to boost exports of their products amid the global popularity of Korean cuisine.
 
Seoul Food 2025 is scheduled to run through Friday at the Kintex exhibition center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

This year's event features a record 1,639 food companies from 45 countries showcasing their products to some 300 buyers from around the world.
 
At the event, Korean companies plan to explore opportunities to export some $250 million worth of food products to the United States and Southeast Asian countries, where K-food continues to gain high popularity, according to the ministry.
 
"K-food has now firmly established itself as one of Korea's major export items," said Park Jung-sung, deputy minister for trade and investment at the ministry, adding the government will actively support exports by Korean food manufacturers.
 
Earlier this year, the Seoul government announced an annual target of $14 billion in food exports for 2025.

