Breaking ranks: A new tone for Korea’s bureaucracy? (KOR)

For the past week, it has been difficult to look away from the constant flow of breaking news. Many in Korea are feeling the same. Watching the updates unfold, it has become clear that the country stands at a turning point. The question now is whether Korea can move past the recent upheaval and rebuild a stronger democratic community. That transformation will take time. The prolonged struggles of impeachment and the presidential election have already tested the nation’s patience. Waiting a bit longer is no great burden.What stood out in recent headlines was not a moment of catharsis, but a small gesture by President Lee Jae-myung. According to local reports, during a briefing with working-level officials of an emergency economic task force, President Lee shared his personal phone number and encouraged them to offer input regardless of rank or title. It was a symbolic break from the rigid command structures that have long defined Korea’s public sector.This development resonated especially after reading “The Lie That We Work for the Nation” (2024), a memoir by Noh Han-dong, who served in the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for a decade. His account paints a stark portrait of bureaucratic life: a system driven by rigid hierarchy rather than dialogue, obsessed with formatted summaries over field complexity and dismissive of those who attempt to cut budgets on their own initiative.Noh describes a bureaucracy where civil servants must master what he calls “clever incompetence” to survive. He portrays an institutional culture that is structurally irrational and unwilling to acknowledge or correct itself from within.These challenges are not new. They are well-known limitations of bureaucracies, especially in central ministries with wide mandates. Yet there is some reason for cautious hope. President Lee has served in a range of public offices — as mayor, governor, lawmaker and now head of state — and has witnessed the machinery of government from multiple angles. The expectation is not that he will dismantle bureaucracy, but that he might manage to preserve its strengths while loosening its rigidities.Encouraging open discussion, tightening oversight and leading by example — such efforts may offer public service a new direction. Korea faces too many urgent issues to leave its administrative structures untouched.근 일주일 동안 뉴스를 보느라 정신이 없었던 것은 나뿐만이 아닐 테다. 하루종일 쏟아지는 속보를 보며 대한민국이 변곡점에 서 있다는 사실을 실감했다. 이제 내란을 종식하고 더 나은 공동체로 나아갈 수 있을까. 하루아침에 될 일은 아니니 인내심을 가지려 한다. 탄핵과 대선의 과정이 그토록 지난했음을 생각하면 이 정도는 못 기다릴 것도 없다. 그러므로 당장의 ‘사이다’보다 눈길을 끈 대목은 이재명 대통령이 비상경제점검 TF 실무자들에게 자신의 전화번호를 주고, 직급과 무관하게 언제든 의견을 개진하라고 했다는 짧은 소식이었다.『나라를 위해서 일한다는 거짓말』(2024)을 읽은 차였다. 2013년부터 10년 동안 문화체육관광부에서 일하다 그만둔 노한동 저자의 책이다. 중앙부처 공무원으로서의 경험을 솔직하게 풀어낸 글 속에서 공직사회는 지극히 딱딱하고 비효율적인 곳이었다. 토론 대신 상급자의 업무 하달이 있는 곳, 현장의 복잡성 대신 개요식 보고서에 목숨 거는 곳, 부처 예산을 자발적으로 아끼면 오히려 질책을 받는 곳. 그 속에서 공무원들은 “공직사회의 역설에 필요한 ‘영리한 무능’을 익히”고, 공직사회는 “구조적으로 비합리적이면서도 내부에선 그걸 지적하거나 고칠 의지가 없”다고 저자는 쓴다.이런 문제는 관료제의 한계로 자주 지적된다. 업무 소관 범위가 넓은 중앙부처에서는 더욱 자주 발생할 만한 문제다. 시장과 도지사, 국회의원과 당 대표를 두루 거치며 공직사회를 다양하게 경험한 이재명 대통령에게 약간의 기대를 걸게 되는 이유다. 물론 관료 사회의 경직성을 뒤집어엎으리라는 기대가 아니라, 관료제의 문제를 알면서도 관료제의 장점을 살려 나갈 수 있으리라는 기대다. 토론을 장려하고 실무를 점검하며 허리띠를 졸라매는 대통령, 일하는 대통령의 의지가 공직사회를 잘 끌고 나갈 수 있기를 바라본다. 우리 앞에 산적한 문제가 너무 많다.