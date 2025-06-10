Big Ocean to meet more fans in Europe as ‘Underwater’ tour expands
Boy band Big Ocean has added concert dates for its European tour “Underwater,” agency Parastar Entertainment said Tuesday.
The group is set to perform in Warsaw, Poland, on July 11, Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 12, Lille, France, on July 14, Athens, Greece, on July 17 and Mainz, Germany, on July 19.
Big Ocean kicked off the tour at Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19 and 20, and has since performed in Milan, London, Paris and Montpellier, France.
“Meeting Pado [the name of Big Ocean’s fans] in person was such an invaluable and irreplaceable experience,” the band said in a press release. “We hope as Big Ocean, we can look our fans in the eyes, listen to their concerns and hold their hands to cheer them on.”
Big Ocean debuted in April 2024 with the single “Glow.” The trio of Kim Ji-seok, PJ and Lee Chan-yeon is the first K-pop act solely comprised of members who are hard of hearing.
