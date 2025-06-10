Enhypen passes 2 million mark for third time with EP 'Desire: Unleash'
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:38
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Enhypen has attained its third “double million-seller” title, agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.
An artist receives the accolade when their album sells more than two million physical copies.
Enhypen’s latest EP, “Desire: Unleash,” had sold 2,007,983 copies as of Monday, according to Hanteo Chart data.
The EP also sold 1.89 million copies on its first day of release, a new personal best for the band, and topped major charts including those of iTunes, Hanteo and Oricon. The music video for lead track “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” had accumulated more than 20 million views as of its fifth day on YouTube.
The band also passed the two million mark with its fifth EP, “Orange Blood,” (2023) and second full-length album, “Romance: Untold,” (2024).
Enhypen is currently running two pop-up stores in Korea: one at the Yongsan I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, until Thursday, and another, co-organized with Spotify, at the SeMA Bunker in western Seoul until Saturday.
