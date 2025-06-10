 GOT7's Jackson Wang to release 2nd solo album 'MagicMan 2' in July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

GOT7's Jackson Wang to release 2nd solo album 'MagicMan 2' in July

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:37
Cover for Jackson's single ″Hate to Love″ [SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY]

Cover for Jackson's single ″Hate to Love″ [SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY]

 
Jackson of boy band GOT7 is set to release his second solo full-length album “MagicMan 2” on July 18, Sublime Artist Agency said Tuesday.
 
The singer released the prerelease single “Hate to Love” last Friday, along with the music video.
 

Related Article

 
The agency describes “MagicMan 2” as Jackson’s “most personal and ambitious project to date,” taking more than a year of production by himself.
 
“During his first break since the start of his career, Jackson decided to confront emotions that were long ignored: the extreme highs driven by denial, the pain of losing his identity, setting boundaries with others, the process of letting go of the urge to meet the expectations of others and eventually finding peace through acceptance,” the agency said in a press release.
 
Jackson Wang debuted as a member of the seven-member multinational boy band GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. In 2021, all members decided not to renew their contracts with the agency and signed with different agencies.
 
His previous singles are “High Alone” and “GBAD.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags jackson got7 sublime artist agency

More in K-pop

K-pop label's attempt to 'spice' things up with AI artist chatbots highlights nascent tightrope

aespa to begin third world tour in August with concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul

Enhypen passes 2 million mark for third time with EP 'Desire: Unleash'

GOT7's Jackson Wang to release 2nd solo album 'MagicMan 2' in July

R.E.D to make Korean TV debut on Tuesday night

Related Stories

Got7's Youngjae terminates his contract with Sublime Artist Agency

Yerin signs with a new agency

Hani of girl group EXID tests positive for Covid-19

GOT7's Jackson drops new single 'Drive You Home' on Thursday

GOT7's Youngjae to release single 'Errr Day' on March 12
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)