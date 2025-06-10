GOT7's Jackson Wang to release 2nd solo album 'MagicMan 2' in July
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:37
Jackson of boy band GOT7 is set to release his second solo full-length album “MagicMan 2” on July 18, Sublime Artist Agency said Tuesday.
The singer released the prerelease single “Hate to Love” last Friday, along with the music video.
The agency describes “MagicMan 2” as Jackson’s “most personal and ambitious project to date,” taking more than a year of production by himself.
“During his first break since the start of his career, Jackson decided to confront emotions that were long ignored: the extreme highs driven by denial, the pain of losing his identity, setting boundaries with others, the process of letting go of the urge to meet the expectations of others and eventually finding peace through acceptance,” the agency said in a press release.
Jackson Wang debuted as a member of the seven-member multinational boy band GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. In 2021, all members decided not to renew their contracts with the agency and signed with different agencies.
His previous singles are “High Alone” and “GBAD.”
