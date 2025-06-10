 R.E.D to make Korean TV debut on Tuesday night
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

R.E.D to make Korean TV debut on Tuesday night

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:27
Girl group R.E.D [CHROMOSOME ENTERTAINMENT GROUP]

Girl group R.E.D [CHROMOSOME ENTERTAINMENT GROUP]

 
The Chinese girl group R.E.D, produced by former EXO member Lay, will perform in Korea for the first time on the SBS music television show “The Show” on Tuesday.
 
“The Show” airs at 6 p.m. 
 

Related Article

The group will perform “Diamonds,” the lead track of its first full-length album, “YOU,” which was released on May 9.
 
The album, named with the Chinese character for glaze, which is pronounced similarly to the word you, was inspired by traditional Chinese ceramics, according to Chromosome, the group's agency.
 
R.E.D includes seven members: Alyce, Qiana, Xiu, Betty, Ivy, Jinny and Lulu. It debuted in July 2024 with the EP “Oriental – R.E.D.” The agency teased that the group will conduct future promotional activities in Korea.
 
Lay, known by his real name, Zhang Yixing, in China, debuted as a member of EXO and its subunit EXO-M under SM Entertainment in 2012. He released his first EP, “Lose Control,” in October 2016.
 
His last public appearance with EXO was at the band’s Hong Kong concerts during its third world tour in February 2017. His contract with SM Entertainment ended in 2022.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags exo lay r.e.d

More in K-pop

K-pop label's attempt to 'spice' things up with AI artist chatbots highlights nascent tightrope

aespa to begin third world tour in August with concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul

Enhypen passes 2 million mark for third time with EP 'Desire: Unleash'

GOT7's Jackson Wang to release 2nd solo album 'MagicMan 2' in July

R.E.D to make Korean TV debut on Tuesday night

Related Stories

Lay will drop single ‘Boom’ at noon today

Former EXO member Lay Zhang set to release album in April

Lay of Exo will drop fourth solo album on June 1

SM refutes claims of unfair contracts from EXO members

Exo member D.O. tests positive for Covid-19
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)