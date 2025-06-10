R.E.D to make Korean TV debut on Tuesday night
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:27
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The Chinese girl group R.E.D, produced by former EXO member Lay, will perform in Korea for the first time on the SBS music television show “The Show” on Tuesday.
“The Show” airs at 6 p.m.
The group will perform “Diamonds,” the lead track of its first full-length album, “YOU,” which was released on May 9.
The album, named with the Chinese character for glaze, which is pronounced similarly to the word you, was inspired by traditional Chinese ceramics, according to Chromosome, the group's agency.
R.E.D includes seven members: Alyce, Qiana, Xiu, Betty, Ivy, Jinny and Lulu. It debuted in July 2024 with the EP “Oriental – R.E.D.” The agency teased that the group will conduct future promotional activities in Korea.
Lay, known by his real name, Zhang Yixing, in China, debuted as a member of EXO and its subunit EXO-M under SM Entertainment in 2012. He released his first EP, “Lose Control,” in October 2016.
His last public appearance with EXO was at the band’s Hong Kong concerts during its third world tour in February 2017. His contract with SM Entertainment ended in 2022.
