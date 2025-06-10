 The Boyz's Juyeon denies dating actor Shin Si-a
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 19:10

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 19:10
Singer Juyeon of boy band The Boyz, left, and actor Shin Si-a [NEWS1]

Juyeon of boy band The Boyz denied rumors that he is dating actor Shin Si-a.
 
Rumors arose on online communities earlier this week that the two have started dating.
 

Online users cited pictures in which the two celebrities had the same-shaped stickers on their phones, similar key rings and other similar fashion items such as jackets.
 
The two co-starred in a short film titled "Young-Young," which premiered at the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival on May 5, which sparked fan suspicions.
 
A still from short film ″Young Young″ featuring singer Juyeon of boy band The Boyz, right, and actor Shin Si-a [JIFF]

Juyeon's agency, One Hundred Label, shot down the rumors with a short statement.
 
"The rumors of the two dating are not true," the agency told reporters on Tuesday.
 
Juyeon, born in 1998, debuted as a member of boy band The Boyz in 2017. Shin, also born in 1998, made her debut in 2022 with the film "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
