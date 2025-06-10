'We're OK,' says g.o.d in response to Gyeongju mayor's 'washed-up' comment
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 14:34 Updated: 10 Jun. 2025, 14:43
Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young issued an apology on Monday after describing first-generation K-pop boy band g.o.d as “washed-up,” triggering backlash from fans.
“I deeply apologize to those who felt uncomfortable because of my remarks at the recording of a special APEC episode of KBS2’s ‘Immortal Songs’ in Gyeongju on June 9,” Joo said in a statement posted to his social media.
Joo insisted he had no intention of disparaging the group, saying, “Our generation also loved and appreciated g.o.d, and I mentioned the band with fondness and excitement at the fact that it is still actively performing.
“I admit my words were poorly chosen, and I sincerely apologize to g.o.d and its fans for causing any hurt,” he added. “g.o.d is a much-loved group that has represented Korean pop culture for many years.”
Joo reportedly made the remarks during the show’s filming at a helicopter landing site next to a community center in Gyeongju’s Bodeok-dong neighborhood. Addressing the group, he said, “They were popular back in our day, but aren’t they kind of washed-up now?”
Fans quickly voiced their anger, flooding the Gyeongju city government’s website with demands for an apology. Comments included, “It’s rude to speak that way about artists you’ve invited,” “How is it okay to call someone ‘washed-up’ to their face at an official event?” and “g.o.d concerts are still sold out — it’s hard to get tickets.”
As the controversy spread, g.o.d member Park Joon-hyung responded via social media.
“Thank you all for coming out on this hot day and always supporting us,” he wrote in English, and adding in Korean via hashtag: “You [the fans] are always the best. You gave us strength today. No matter what anyone says, we’re okay. I just hope you’re not hurt by someone’s slip of the tongue. We still have even greater things ahead.”
