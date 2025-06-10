aespa to begin third world tour in August with concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:54
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group aespa is set to kick off its third world tour “SYNK: aeXIS LINE” on Aug. 29 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, SM Entertainment said Tuesday.
The Korean concerts will be held for three days from Aug. 29 to 31.
The group will also perform at four Japanese locations for 10 shows for a separate arena tour in October: Fukuoka, Tokyo, Aichi and Osaka.
aespa is set to release the single “Dirty Work” on July 27. The song, which comes eight months since the album “Whiplash” (2024), will be released in both Korean and English versions.
The group of four — Winter, Karina, Ningning and Gizelle — is popular for songs like “Black Mamba” (2020), “Next Level” (2021), “Savage” (2021), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Supernova” (2024).
