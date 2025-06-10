Blossoming together: Swedish embassy celebrates flowers, IKEA on Sweden Day
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:24
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Karl-Olof Andersson, Swedish Ambassador to Korea, delivers welcome remarks during an annual Sweden Day celebration, hosted by the country's embassy, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on June 4.
Sweden has celebrated June 6 as its National Day since 1983 to mark the coronation of Gustav Vasa in 1523 and the adoption of its constitution in 1809.
This year’s theme, “Blossoming Together,” highlighted deepening ties between Seoul and Stockholm.
Andersson discussed the Swedish high-voltage, direct current technology powering Korea’s green transition, the recent opening of a new IKEA in Seoul and an upcoming exhibition of abstract artist Hilma af Klint in Busan as examples of growing cultural and economic exchange.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)