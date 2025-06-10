Cuba opens embassy in South Korea after establishing diplomatic ties

Cuba launched its embassy in South Korea on Tuesday as a follow-up step to the establishment of diplomatic relations early last year.The opening ceremony took place at the Cuban Embassy in Seoul, located in the central Jung district, joined by government officials of the two countries, ambassadors of Latin American nations and other guests.South Korea and Cuba made the surprise announcement in New York on Feb. 14 of last year on the formation of diplomatic relations, marking a turning point in South Korea's diplomacy seeking to further broaden its foothold in Latin America.The announcement was also seen as a setback to Cuba's Cold War-era ally, North Korea, which has touted its brotherly ties with Havana."I am simply delighted that our two countries are entering a new phase in which we will pursue our shared interests and strengthen our relations," Ariel Lorenzo Rodriguez, director general for Asia and Oceania affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, said in congratulatory remarks through an interpreter.He was visiting Seoul for the event."Cuba and Korea are now in the process of exploring pathways to build a new relationship in areas such as the economy, trade and investment," Lorenzo said.Hosting the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Korea Claudio Monzon Baeza emphasized the vast potential for future cooperation between Seoul and Havana, expressing hope for advancing the partnership, particularly regarding the trade of Cuban products such as tobacco, biopharmaceuticals, honey and coffee."The relationship between our two nations did not start from nothing," Monzon said, pointing out that exchanges in areas like culture and sports had already taken place even before the forging of the formal ties."It was these interactions that led us to the Feb. 14 milestone last year. I believe that the launch of our embassy will play a significant role in strengthening our shared interests and common goals going forward," he added.Lee Joo-il, director general for Central and South American affairs at Korea's foreign ministry, said the embassy opening will help facilitate exchanges and dialogue between the two countries."It reflects the strong commitment of both countries to deepening the relationship," he said. "The South Korean government will provide its full support for the smooth operation of the Cuban Embassy in Seoul and to further promote our relations in a mutually beneficial manner."South Korea opened its embassy in Havana in January and has appointed Lee Ho-yul, a career diplomat, as its top envoy to the country. Monzon began his post in Seoul in the same month.Yonhap