Havana comes to Seoul

Cuba opened an embassy in Korea on June 10 as a follow-up step to the establishment of diplomatic relations early last year. The opening ceremony took place at the Cuban Embassy in Seoul, located in the central Jung District. The opening ceremony was attended by government officials of the two countries, including Ariel Lorenzo Rodriguez, director general for Asia and Oceania affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Cuban Ambassador to Korea Claudio Monzon Baeza, and Lee Joo-il, director general for Central and South American affairs at Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [YONHAP]