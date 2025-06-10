Israeli ambassador congratulates Lee Jae-myung on nation's Independence Day
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:24
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Rafael Harpaz, Israeli Ambassador to Korea, delivers welcome remarks at the 77th Independence Day of Israel at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on June 9.
He congratulated President Lee Jae-myung and emphasized shared values, an enduring bilateral partnership and the importance of international friendship in times of both challenge and hope.
Harpaz highlighted milestones including the 2022 FTA, vaccine sharing during the Covid-19 pandemic and Korea’s role in the Israel-Hamas war.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)