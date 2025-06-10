Korea, Thailand set to hold sixth round of economic partnership negotiations

Korea and Thailand begin their sixth round of negotiations for a bilateral economic partnership agreement (EPA) Tuesday, as the two sides seek to expand ties amid global trade uncertainty, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.The latest round of talks for the EPA is set to run for four days in Seoul, according to the Industry Ministry.The two sides plan to focus on making progress in 10 sectors, including goods, services, investment and digital economy, it added.Korea has been working to strike an EPA with Thailand to upgrade bilateral economic ties and establish a more mutually beneficial and advanced trade network with the second-biggest economy among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)."We will work to swiftly strike an EPA with Thailand to expand cooperation on a variety of economic issues and diversify our trade destinations amid heightened uncertainty in the global trade market sparked by U.S. tariffs," said Roh Keon-ki, deputy minister for trade negotiations at the ministry.Yonhap